Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
Multifunctional and space-saving, the best chair beds on the market are a great solution for those of us who want the option to host overnight guests but are short on floor space. Whether used as an accent chair in the living room, or as an addition to a compact home...
yankodesign.com
This tiny floating home is a restored boat originally built for the Expo’86 in Canada
Nestled in the Sailor’s Cove marina in British Columbia is a beautiful tiny floating cottage, that was once upon a time, a boat! Originally, one of the twenty-five boats built in Victoria for the Expo’86, Pax had fallen into disrepair and was lovingly brought to life by Jason and Cayley. They purchased the ship for under $6000 and transformed it over the course of a year and a half. Jason is a professional boat builder, whereas Cayley is a professional carpenter – they truly were the ones for the job!
homedit.com
Stunning and Unique Roll Up Doors
Most people use roll-up doors in garages, but have you ever considered using roll-up doors inside? Using interior roll-up doors is a niche trend that has gained popularity in recent years. Roll-up doors offer easy access to outdoor spaces, ample light, and wide openings for entertainment purposes. Roll-up doors in...
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
I found two oversized Bibles from the 1800s in thrift store – inside was a treasure trove that led me on a ‘crazy’ hunt
A THRIFT store worker who came across two "ginormous" Bibles from the 1800s found a treasure trove of important items inside. Jenna Thalman, 35, was led on a crazy hunt after stumbling upon the good books inside the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop in Milford, Cincinnati. She told the...
A New York couple bought an A-frame cabin 100 miles from the city and spent a year renovating it as a pandemic project. Now they're listing it for $585,000 — check it out.
They bought the property in August 2020 for $160,000. Two years and a renovation later, they're listing it for $400,000 more than they bought it for.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch
Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
The most expensive item on the Antiques Roadshow in the U.S.
Antiques Roadshow in Madison, WisconsinCredit: Bobak Ha'Eri; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Antiques Roadshow is created by BBC Television and is distributed by PBS in the U.S. The show has been running in the U.S. for 26 seasons.
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’
A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets
Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
Rent A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn For Only $600 Monthly - But It's On A Sailboat
Rent a one-bedroom in Brooklyn for only $600 monthly. The only catch is that it’s on a sailboat and there’s no shower on the boat. Getting a place in Greenpoint, a section of Brooklyn, for that price is a steal. The Craigslist post lists faucets, a toilet, a heater and solar power as features on this small sailboat.
