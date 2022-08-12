Read full article on original website
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio
This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life
BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
The Newest Kayaking Trail in Ohio is Breathtaking
Ohio may be a landlocked state but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of gorgeous waterways to explore here. Lake Erie spans Ohio's entire northern border and is an incredible place to kayak and experience the Buckeye State from a whole new prespective.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
4 Places To Get Delicious Korean Food in Ohio
Then you should check out these 4 restaurants. Located in Cleveland's AsiaTown, Miega is one of the best Korean restaurants in the Land. For appetizers, you can't go wrong with their seafood pancakes and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes). As for entrees, some customer favorites include the bulgogi (thin slices of ribeye steak marinated in Miega's special sauce), galbi tang (beef short rib soup), and dolsot bibimbap (a rice bowl with vegetables, meat, and red pepper paste served in a hot stone pot). If you have room for dessert, the restaurant recently added bingsu (Korean shaved ice) to their menu.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
