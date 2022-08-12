ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Travel Maven

Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio

This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
CLEVELAND, OH
KWQC

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Korean Food in Ohio

Then you should check out these 4 restaurants. Located in Cleveland's AsiaTown, Miega is one of the best Korean restaurants in the Land. For appetizers, you can't go wrong with their seafood pancakes and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes). As for entrees, some customer favorites include the bulgogi (thin slices of ribeye steak marinated in Miega's special sauce), galbi tang (beef short rib soup), and dolsot bibimbap (a rice bowl with vegetables, meat, and red pepper paste served in a hot stone pot). If you have room for dessert, the restaurant recently added bingsu (Korean shaved ice) to their menu.
CLEVELAND, OH

