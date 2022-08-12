Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WNCY
Victim Identified in Early August Packerland Drive Murder in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The victim in a homicide on Green Bay’s west side earlier this month has been identified. Police believe that Caleb Anderson killed 65-year-old Patrick Ernst at his apartment complex on Packerland Drive. Anderson was arrested in Alabama while driving Ernst’s vehicle. The...
WNCY
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin pushing for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of the city's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022. Learn more in the video above. “There is a curfew that exists in the city of...
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
WNCY
Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
Authorities ID couple killed when Infiniti G37 crashes into tree in Birmingham’s Midtown
Authorities have now identified a couple killed when their Infiniti G37 hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30. Both lived in Birmingham. Police said they believe speed played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
WNCY
Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
WYFF4.com
Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Teacher quits after Escambia Co. Schools staff take down his Black leaders posters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County teacher Michael James has responded to an investigation that was held after he quit his job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School due to two Escambia County Public School employees pulling down photos of Black heroes in his classroom. On Thursday, the school board released a statement about the […]
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
Comments / 0