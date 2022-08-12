ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WNCY

Victim Identified in Early August Packerland Drive Murder in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The victim in a homicide on Green Bay’s west side earlier this month has been identified. Police believe that Caleb Anderson killed 65-year-old Patrick Ernst at his apartment complex on Packerland Drive. Anderson was arrested in Alabama while driving Ernst’s vehicle. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out

IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
WNCY

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

