Technology

Engadget

Signal says third-party data breach exposed 1,900 phone numbers

Signal's reputation for secure messaging doesn't make it completely invulnerable to hacking incidents. The company has confirmed that a data breach at verification partner Twillio exposed the phone numbers and SMS codes of roughly 1,900 users. As TechCrunch observed, the intruder could have either used the information to either identify Signal users or re-register their numbers to other devices.
Phone Arena

Until 10/13, Verizon customers can sign up for unlimited $29 screen repair

Are you one of those unlucky types that have a nasty habit of dropping their smartphones often? According to Duk Gear, 45% of phone owners will break their phones. Most of the time, this damage is done at home and usually within 10 weeks of purchase. Some of that is due to phone owners eventually getting tired of the case that they put on their devices. They also get complacent, go out without the case on, and oops! The phone is dropped, the screen is cracked, and the damage is done.
CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Engadget

Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers

If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
Phone Arena

Samsung executive gives details of the Galaxy Watch 5's advanced sleep monitoring

Sleep tracking is becoming a more prominent feature of smartwatches these days, and many companies are working on delivering better sleep tracking capabilities to their smartwatch lineups. Samsung has recently announced its newest smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and now a Samsung executive has shared how the sleep monitoring of the new watches has been improved, reports The Korea Herald.
Phone Arena

Google surprises Pixel users with an August release of stable Android 13

It's only the middle of August but Google has surprised Pixel users by releasing Android 13 this afternoon. For example, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th of last year. For Pixel 6 series users, the update to Android 13 is going to improve the under-display fingerprint sensor which has been sluggish in Android 12. Personally, this writer has seen a huge improvement after installing Android 13 beta 4.1.
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Get Less Spam Emails

You shouldn’t have to sift through dozens (or even hundreds) of nonsense emails every day to get to the few that you need to actually read for work or personal reasons. Unfortunately, that is the sad reality when it comes to most email accounts — spam reigns supreme. Whether you are constantly getting hit by promotional ads or feeling the effect of visiting a shopping site one time via a social media channel (because now they’re bombarding you with info you don’t want or need), email spam can feel intrusive. The good news is that Apple has created features that can and will help you avoid the worst of spam so that you can get the best experience possible from your email account. Here, an Apple expert tells us how to get less spam emails.
Android Police

Google Search will now recommend game streaming services when you search for a game

Over the last few years, game streaming has become increasingly popular. While it may remain less popular than music and video streaming, with the rise of apps like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, they're becoming an increasingly common option for gamers to play games (even if Google occasionally neglects its own Stadia). Now, if you want to find a specific game to stream, you don't need to scour through multiple streaming services. Google might be able to find it for you.
Apple Insider

How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
TechCrunch

Mobot secures capital to grow its fleet of robots that bug-test mobile apps

Eden Full Goh hopes to change that — and to make money doing so. She’s the founder of Mobot, a startup building what Full Goh claims is the first “infrastructure-as-a-service” platform that lets developers use physical robots to automate app testing on devices. Bucking the macroeconomic trend, Mobot this week closed a $12.5 million Series A round led by Cota Capital with participation from Heavybit, Uncorrelated Ventures, Bling Capital and Primary Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total raised to $17.8 million.
