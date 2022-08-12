ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How are Russian forces organized?

Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling a nearby town from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A look at how Russian forces may be organizing as their war on Ukraine approaches the sixth month mark. How mining and munitions may present long-term environmental concerns.
960 The Ref

Kenya's Ruto declared president after last-minute chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In a chaotic announcement that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman on Monday declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the country's close presidential race over five-time contender Raila Odinga. The outcome was a triumph for a candidate who...
Voice of America

South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference

Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Voice of America

Russian Forces Shell Eastern, Southern Ukraine

Ukraine’s military reported Monday heavy shelling by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as in areas in southern Ukraine, including towns around Kherson and Mykolaiv. The report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also cited tank fire and aerial attacks in towns to the...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:25 p.m.: Norway’s exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.
Voice of America

Putin Says Russia, North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations – KCNA

Seoul, South Korea — Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be...
Voice of America

Zaporizhzhia, the Nuclear Plant in the Eye of the War in Ukraine

London — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, opening up the possibility of a grave accident about 500 kilometers from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. On Thursday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on...
Voice of America

In Ukraine, Rebuilding Starts With Neighbors' Help

Novoselivka, Ukraine — As battles raged around Kyiv, one Russian advance was stopped in front of Maria Metla’s home. Artillery gutted most of the house, while the rest was pulverized by tank fire. Metla, 66, is now counting on her neighbors to have somewhere to live this winter.
Voice of America

Cameroon Blames War in Ukraine for Food Price Spikes

Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon are urging people to eat local foods instead of imports, following protests over shortages and price spikes caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Paul Biya last week ordered ministers to explain to the public that Russia’s Black Sea blockade,...
Voice of America

Fighting Intensifies Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Tensions remain high around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of repeatedly firing rockets at the facility, threatening a nuclear accident. Ukrainian forces will target Russians troops who shoot at the plant or from it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Saturday night...
