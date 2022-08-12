ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hosting 2nd 3-Day Wedding In Georgia: It’ll Be ‘All About J.Lo’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly on the verge of a second, much more lavish wedding to Ben Affleck! The Selena star, 53, and the Pearl Harbor actor, 50, have planned a massive three-day celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia, to begin on Friday, August 19 with a rehearsal dinner, per page Page Six. The actual wedding will take place on Sunday, August 21. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Richardson, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Richardson, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?

Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy