It's Restaurant Week-Month: Here's a Scouting Report

Restaurant Week is a trifecta of wins: Restaurants offer what feels like matinée pricing; we get a great meal; and a donation goes to a charity. It's still not necessarily cheap ($24 per person for the lunch special, which is the cheapest deal) but it's better than normal — supposedly, anyway (keep reading). Sure, you have a certain menu to order from, but it's in the best interest of the restaurants to go all out for their patrons.
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
First Look: Lombardi Cucina Italiana Opens in the Ever-Growing Star in Frisco

The city of Frisco's biggest source of pride might be The Star, a 91-acre commercial development that is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Since its blueprint stage in 2013, the commercial development has opened more than 15 restaurants, six bars and the Cowboys’ practice football facility. But tf you thought The Star was finished expanding, think again.
The Weeknd's Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
5 New Artists You Should Know in Hip-Hop and R&B

There are so many talented new artists in North Texas that it's hard to keep up with them all. Every year, new artists emerge from the deep underground, whether at open mic events or free performances at their friends' low-budget music festival. In today’s music industry, talent isn’t enough. Artists...
No Indictment for Former Dallas Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Mentally Ill Man in 2019

Brad Cox, the former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a mentally ill man several times while he was on the ground, won’t face any charges over the incident. On Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that a Dallas County grand jury was considering a felony charge of injury to a disabled person but ultimately declined to indict the former paramedic.
Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video

The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
