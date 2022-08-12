Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Observer
It's Restaurant Week-Month: Here's a Scouting Report
Restaurant Week is a trifecta of wins: Restaurants offer what feels like matinée pricing; we get a great meal; and a donation goes to a charity. It's still not necessarily cheap ($24 per person for the lunch special, which is the cheapest deal) but it's better than normal — supposedly, anyway (keep reading). Sure, you have a certain menu to order from, but it's in the best interest of the restaurants to go all out for their patrons.
Dallas Observer
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville
The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Lombardi Cucina Italiana Opens in the Ever-Growing Star in Frisco
The city of Frisco's biggest source of pride might be The Star, a 91-acre commercial development that is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Since its blueprint stage in 2013, the commercial development has opened more than 15 restaurants, six bars and the Cowboys’ practice football facility. But tf you thought The Star was finished expanding, think again.
Dallas Observer
The Weeknd's Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece
On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
Dallas Observer
5 New Artists You Should Know in Hip-Hop and R&B
There are so many talented new artists in North Texas that it's hard to keep up with them all. Every year, new artists emerge from the deep underground, whether at open mic events or free performances at their friends' low-budget music festival. In today’s music industry, talent isn’t enough. Artists...
Dallas Observer
No Indictment for Former Dallas Paramedic Who Repeatedly Kicked Mentally Ill Man in 2019
Brad Cox, the former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a mentally ill man several times while he was on the ground, won’t face any charges over the incident. On Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported that a Dallas County grand jury was considering a felony charge of injury to a disabled person but ultimately declined to indict the former paramedic.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video
The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
Dallas Observer
Fort Worth Incident Highlights Growing Use of Drones to Smuggle Contraband into Prisons, Say Feds
Just before midnight on May 4, a surveillance camera at a high school near a federal prison facility in Fort Worth captured a red Chevy Tahoe with a Transformers decal on the back window pulling into a parking lot. Law enforcement officials say at this point a man named Bryant...
