Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Observer
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville
The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Lombardi Cucina Italiana Opens in the Ever-Growing Star in Frisco
The city of Frisco's biggest source of pride might be The Star, a 91-acre commercial development that is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Since its blueprint stage in 2013, the commercial development has opened more than 15 restaurants, six bars and the Cowboys’ practice football facility. But tf you thought The Star was finished expanding, think again.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
Dallas Observer
It's Restaurant Week-Month: Here's a Scouting Report
Restaurant Week is a trifecta of wins: Restaurants offer what feels like matinée pricing; we get a great meal; and a donation goes to a charity. It's still not necessarily cheap ($24 per person for the lunch special, which is the cheapest deal) but it's better than normal — supposedly, anyway (keep reading). Sure, you have a certain menu to order from, but it's in the best interest of the restaurants to go all out for their patrons.
Half Price Books celebrates 50th anniversary of selling nostalgia
It all started as a dingy laundromat.
Dallas Observer
What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.
Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas. “Who is ready for more live music...
Dallas Observer
The Weeknd's Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece
On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
velillum.com
12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial
In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Be sure to dine on gooey butter cake at these top restaurants around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not waste time, what exactly is gooey butter cake? NationalToday explains, “Gooey butter cake is a dessert or pastry delicacy. It has a yeast cake foundation with a ‘goo’ mixture on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.”. Friday, August 12 just so...
Eater
Following a Beto O’Rourke Event, Conservatives Boycott the Wrong Big Al’s
Call it a case of mistaken identity. Calls for a protest began after a Waxahachie, Texas eatery, Big Al’s Down the Hatch, hosted an event for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on the afternoon of Sunday, August 7. Following the event, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there was...
Best places to get some fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
It’s National Filet Mignon Day! These are top restaurants in Dallas to eat the best cut of meat
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day. Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
advocatemag.com
Shuffle 214 hosts game tournaments daily
When it comes to talk of casinos and poker, Las Vegas and Oklahoma typically come to mind. It turns out, however, there’s a smaller-scale, members-only poker room in our backyard that hosts tournaments every day. Shuffle 214 is a private game room/ social club that started in Austin as...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
