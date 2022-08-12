ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Observer

Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
Dallas Observer

First Look: Lombardi Cucina Italiana Opens in the Ever-Growing Star in Frisco

The city of Frisco's biggest source of pride might be The Star, a 91-acre commercial development that is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Since its blueprint stage in 2013, the commercial development has opened more than 15 restaurants, six bars and the Cowboys’ practice football facility. But tf you thought The Star was finished expanding, think again.
Dallas Observer

It's Restaurant Week-Month: Here's a Scouting Report

Restaurant Week is a trifecta of wins: Restaurants offer what feels like matinée pricing; we get a great meal; and a donation goes to a charity. It's still not necessarily cheap ($24 per person for the lunch special, which is the cheapest deal) but it's better than normal — supposedly, anyway (keep reading). Sure, you have a certain menu to order from, but it's in the best interest of the restaurants to go all out for their patrons.
Dallas Observer

The Weeknd's Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
velillum.com

12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial

In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
advocatemag.com

Shuffle 214 hosts game tournaments daily

When it comes to talk of casinos and poker, Las Vegas and Oklahoma typically come to mind. It turns out, however, there’s a smaller-scale, members-only poker room in our backyard that hosts tournaments every day. Shuffle 214 is a private game room/ social club that started in Austin as...
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
