ITALIAN FESTIVAL A ROUSING SUCCESS
On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.
INDIANA’S BUSY WEEKEND INCLUDES CONTINUED IUP MOVE-IN, ITALIAN FESTIVAL
IUP’s first move-in weekend of the fall semester continues today, when about 600 first-year students are expected to arrive. Around 700 moved in yesterday. The new students will take part in Welcome Week activities in advance of the rest of the student body arriving next weekend. Welcome Week activities today are mostly social events, with more technical campus life events mixed in tomorrow. The first day of classes is August 22nd.
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41
Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
FAIR SEASON ARRIVES IN AREA
Fair season has arrived in the area with the start of the Great Dayton Fair, which will hold its Vespers Service at 7 o’clock tonight and the crowning of the fair queen at 8. Activities began Friday with fair exhibits arriving. Some of the judging took place yesterday and there was an antique tractor pull. There is a horse and pony pull this afternoon at 1 o’clock. The Dayton Fair officially opens at 1 PM Monday.
Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
ROSE M. (CLARK) HANCOCK, 68
Rose M. (Clark) Hancock, 68 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was born June 10, 1954 in Palmerton, PA, the daughter of the late John Clark and Ida Bell (Kephart) Clark. Rose worked in the Deli Department at...
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
International Village wraps up
Thursday was the final chance this year to head to Renziehausen Park in McKeesport for International Village, a three-day ethnic food, music and dance festival. A bit of rain passed through the area prior to the gates opening, but the International Village Committee quickly took to Facebook to say the event would continue rain or shine.
Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
ESTHER V. (NICHOLSON) GRAY, 89
Esther V. (Nicholson) Gray, 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fair Oaks Senior Living, Pittsburgh, PA. The daughter of Daniel and Jean (Henbrotn) Nicholson, she was born February 27, 1933 in Charleroi, PA. Mrs. Gray was a member of the...
Farm Show Wrapping Up This Weekend
Big crowds are expected in the Meridian area this weekend as the Farm Show wraps up. The final two days of the show are set for today and tomorrow. Highlighting tonight’s schedule is the demolition derby—which begins at 7 p.m. inside the arena. And then tomorrow night will...
Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. The coroner’s report said...
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday
All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ROLLOVER IDENTIFIED
More information was released on the fatal accident that happened on Sunday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said that 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise of Clymer was mowing a field when the International Harvester Tractor he was operating ran into a stump and caused it to rollover. Wise became entrapped by the tractor and had to be rescued by Marion Center and Commodore firefighters.
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC URINATION, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS/INTOXICATION, RESISTING ARREST
Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Jersey man with public urination for an incident that occurred last Monday. Reports say officers observed 35-year-old Zachary Wilson of Farmington urinating on a sidewalk around 6:18 p.m. along the 00-block of Carpenter Avenue. A citation for public urination was filed through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
Johnstown man in search for live liver donor
Douglas Fregly is a 59 year old Johnstown native. After a gall bladder surgery in 2017 , doctors noticed something wasn't quite right with his liver and diagnosed him with stage 4 liver disease. Before that Douglas was an active member of his community, he owned a business, Cambria Springs,...
