On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.

INDIANA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO