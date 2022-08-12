Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals for 08 2022

The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event happened on August 10th 2022, announcing the newest releases from Samsung, including new smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds. One of the most exciting announcements from the event was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest compact folding phone .

Samsung has been having an amazing year and have been hitting us with launch after launch. Following the success of the Samsung Galaxy S22 which launched in March, Samsung is showing no signs of slowing down with its new smartphone offerings for the latter half of 2022.

With the new found popularity surrounding flip or folding phones, we anticipate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be in high demand. For all the specs and features as well as our first impressions of the new handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (early verdict) .

The full UK release for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to happen on August 26th 2022, meaning you have a few weeks to get your pre-orders in. To make sure you’re one of the first people to own the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals from top retailers and mobile phone providers below.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

For those of you who simply can’t wait to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, we’ve put together a list of quick links which will take you straight to your retailer or provider of choice.

It’s worth noting that this list is a mix of mobile phone providers which will offer you monthly contract deals where you’ll have to pay a one-off upfront cost and a fee each month to pay off the cost of the phone. For retailers like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis, you’ll pay the whole fee of the phone upfront, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive SIM free and without a contract.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £27.75 per month at Samsung

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £27.75 a month at Samsung. Customers can enjoy a guaranteed £250 when they trade-in their old Android phone. When you pre-order with Samsung, you’ll also get 12 months of Disney+ and Samsung Care+ insurance for free, and a free Clear Slim Cover. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £34 per month at Sky Mobile

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £34 a month at Sky Mobile. This pre-order deal is on the 128GB capacity handset and comes on a 24 month contract with a £36 one-off upfront fee. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £40 per month at Virgin

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £40 a month at Virgin Media. There’s no upfront cost with this pre-order deal and the price is broken down into £32 for the phone and £8 for the contract plan, equally £40 a month. This comes with 2GB data but you can choose from 5GB (£42), 25GB (£43), 100GB (£44) or unlimited data (£57). Free 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £42.99 per month at iD Mobile

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £42.99 a month at iD Mobile. This 24 month plan comes with 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes and an upfront cost of £99. Free Galaxy Buds 2 and 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £43.99 per month at Carphone Warehouse

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £43.99 a month at Carphone Warehouse. This pre-order deal comes with unlimited data, 128GB capacity and a one-off upfront fee of £99. Free Galaxy Buds 2 and 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £44 per month at Vodafone

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £44 a month at Vodafone. This is a 36 month plan with a 24 month 25GB Airtime plan and has an upfront cost of £29. Free 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £51 per month at EE

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £51 a month at EE. This plan offers 4GB data and you’ll need to pay an upfront fee of £100. EE has many smart benefits to choose from with its pay monthly plans including up to £200 of savings with trade-in and Netflix subscriptions. Free 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £53.91 per month at O2

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just £53.91 a month at O2. This 36 month contract offers 30GB data, unlimited texts and minutes and a monthly rolling airtime plan. Other benefits include guaranteed £250 when you trade-in your old Samsung device and 6 months of Apple Music for free. There’s an upfront cost of £30. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: £57 per month at Three

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from just a £53 month at Three. This 24 month contract plan comes with unlimited data, texts and minutes and has a one-off upfront fee of £50. Free 12 months of Disney+ included. View Deal

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost?

Prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 start at £999 in the UK and $999 in the US. These prices are on the 128GB model but if you prefer more capacity, the 256GB is £1,059 / $1.059 or the 512GB is £1,199 / $1,199.

If you’d prefer the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, the price is £1,099 / $1,099 or monthly prices start at £30.53. Check out more prices on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices in our deals widget below.

