FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
City of Dallas budget could lead to largest drop in property taxes in 40 years
DALLAS — Dallas City Council members got their first look at the new, proposed budget recently. And to say they liked what they saw might be an understatement as it includes “substantial” increases in both property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. “We’ve had over a 15%...
WFAA
With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?
DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
Arlington resident pockets $1.75 million Texas Lottery win
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
velillum.com
12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial
In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
WFAA
New Dallas, DeSoto and Richardson superintendents lay out priorities for the new school year
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As students head back to school across North Texas, a handful of the districts are under new leadership. Last school year, 10 North Texas superintendents announced plans to leave their positions. Most of those districts have already selected superintendents who will lead them into the 2022-2023 school year.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Neighborhood Seeks Safer Road
Residents along Harvest Hill Road, near the Dallas Tollway and Midway, have been struggling with motorists speeding at hazardous speeds for the past decade. After several vehicles have driven into their properties, residents are seeking change after reporting that speeding is so common that they no longer feel safe in their homes.
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: In McKinney, you can buy a church and a downtown shop that after 22 years is closing
A church and a 22-year-old business in downtown McKinney are two of the more interesting commercial properties for sale right now. The church, Unique Deliverance Tabernacle House of Worship, Inc., located at 704 Drexel, McKinney is on the market for $1.1 million. The listing calls it a "beautiful church" with...
dallasexpress.com
DART Police Offering Multi-Thousand Dollar Bonuses to New Hires
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department has multiple job openings offering up to $5,000 in bonuses. The Fare Enforcement role comes with a $2,000 hiring bonus, while the police officer role offers a $5,000 bonus. The bonuses will be paid in two parts, with the first installment as part...
fortworthreport.org
Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.
A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
dallasexpress.com
57-Acre Internet-Famous Venue Listed for $5.5 Million
An internet-famous wedding venue outside of Dallas was recently listed by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 57-acre property became an overnight Instagram sensation and has been the location of celebrity retreats and music video shoots. Still, current owner Jennifer Horowitz said the property has always been about family. When Horowitz...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Dallas Observer
What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.
Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas. “Who is ready for more live music...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators
Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
