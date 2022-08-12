ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop on Monday and Tuesday with leeward sea breezes and lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. Brief showers are also possible in this hybrid wind pattern over windward zones in the overnight to early morning hours.Strengthening trade winds due from Wednesday onward.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)

Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus. Roads are about to get more crowded as roughly 50,000 college and private school students are heading back to campus on Monday. Republican nominee Duke Aiona sets sights on general election. Updated: 4 hours...
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
