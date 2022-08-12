Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

Read full article on original website
Fox17
Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
Deputies: Driver arrested after fleeing deadly US-131 crash in Kalamazoo Co.
Northbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo was closed because of an accident. Police diverted traffic off the highway at D Avenue.
Fox17
Multiple people taken to the hospital after crash on eastbound I-94
GALESBURG, Mich. — Eastbound I-94 was shut down early Monday morning in Comstock Township after a crash involving two cars and a semi. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to eastbound I-94 near mile marker 84 around 3:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash with entrapment.
GRPD investigates early morning shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash
A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Court docs: Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian planned to kill someone
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
Deputies: 2 men in hospital after car hydroplanes
Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash on US-31 in Holland Township, the sheriff's office said.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
wincountry.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
26-year-old man arrested for homicide in Hillsdale Co.
Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old woman from Hillsdale is dead after Jackson Post troopers responded to a call of shots fired last night on Aug 12.
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Police arrest man for Grand Rapids area bank robbery
WYOMING, MI -- A day after a Fifth Bank branch was robbed in Wyoming, police arrested a suspect. The branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 by a man who implied he had a weapon. Wyoming police on Friday, Aug. 12 said they...
