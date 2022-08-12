Read full article on original website
The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
Stryve Foods Inc SNAX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 49% year-on-year to $10.95 million, missing the consensus of $13.45 million. Gross loss for the quarter was $(4.4) million versus a gross profit of $3.6 million last year. The company attributed the negative gross margin to price/mix on a large...
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
A 401(k) may seem like a perfect retirement account, but you may want to look at other options.
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
This leading tobacco company has trounced the broader markets so far in 2022.
These real estate investment trusts have trounced the broader markets so far this year. But both look to still be solid buys for income investors.
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.
EBET Plans Job & Cost Cuts; Aims For Positive EBITDA Run Rate
EBET Inc EBET, a provider of advanced wagering products and technology, has put forth a profitability plan to reach a positive EBITDA run rate beginning August 2022. The company re-aligns resources to escalate and expand its focus to iGaming. EBET plans to optimize the efficiency of marketing campaigns and reduce...
When economic uncertainty is as high as it is today, why not follow the lead of one of the world's greatest investors?
