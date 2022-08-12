ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Georgia State
The Associated Press

Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Senate#Manufacturing Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rivian Automotive#Ev#Q2#Edv
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Benzinga

EBET Plans Job & Cost Cuts; Aims For Positive EBITDA Run Rate

EBET Inc EBET, a provider of advanced wagering products and technology, has put forth a profitability plan to reach a positive EBITDA run rate beginning August 2022. The company re-aligns resources to escalate and expand its focus to iGaming. EBET plans to optimize the efficiency of marketing campaigns and reduce...
MARKETS

