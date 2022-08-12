ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

KDPS searching for robbery suspect who fired shots at officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at them while they were responding to an armed robbery. Officers first responded to the robbery in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street around 10:30 Saturday evening, August 13.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Oshtemo Township, MI
Oshtemo Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

Man shot in his sleep during drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was hurt while he was sleeping when a drive-by shooting happened. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Clancy Ave near Bradford Street NE, which is located in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood. Grand Rapids Police say a man called dispatch around 1:41 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

GRPD: Man hurt after shots fired into northeast side house

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after someone possibly fired rounds into a house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids this morning. WOOD-TV says it happened on Clancy Avenue near Fairbanks Street around 1:45 a.m. No suspect information...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Linus Company Walmart#The Sheriff S Office#Wood Tv News#Battle Creek Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
wtvbam.com

Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash

A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy