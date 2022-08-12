Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A hydrant was hit at 5603 Oakland Drive on Sunday, August 14. A section of water main was depressurized so repairs could be made. Affected customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive are advised to boil their tap water for a minimum of one minute prior to use for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking.

