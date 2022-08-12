ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

By Ken Delaney
jack1065.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Oshtemo Township, MI
Oshtemo Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
jack1065.com

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A hydrant was hit at 5603 Oakland Drive on Sunday, August 14. A section of water main was depressurized so repairs could be made. Affected customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive are advised to boil their tap water for a minimum of one minute prior to use for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking.
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy