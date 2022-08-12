Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot

Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office investigating early Monday morning crash on I-94
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A portion of I-94 near Kalamazoo closed earlier Monday morning due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, August 15, in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 84 in Comstock Township.
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist and injures passenger
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash from last Friday, August 12, in Van Buren County between a motorcycle and a van that left one person dead and two others injured. Authorities say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on 90th Avenue near 67th...
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
jack1065.com
Michigan State Police sponsoring “Stuff A Blue Goose” drives to benefit local schools
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police Paw Paw, Marshall, and Wayland posts are partnering with various schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph, and Allegan counties to supply back-to-school supplies for students. These simultaneous “Stuff a Blue Goose” events are scheduled to take place Friday August...
jack1065.com
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A hydrant was hit at 5603 Oakland Drive on Sunday, August 14. A section of water main was depressurized so repairs could be made. Affected customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive are advised to boil their tap water for a minimum of one minute prior to use for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo County Commissioners may finally decide how to spend American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners may finally decide how to spend millions in American Rescue Plan funding meant to heal wounds left by the pandemic. The first subcommittee reports will be presented to the full board for debate and perhaps approval Tuesday evening, August 16. They...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo youth get their chance to offer input at “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo will host an all-day “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday, August 20. City officials say the event will create a space for young leaders to share their vision for Kalamazoo and plan projects based on their ideas and passions.
