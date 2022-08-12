ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles,...
