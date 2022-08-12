Read full article on original website
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
KITV.com
Shortage of commercial truck drivers in Hawaii hitting certain industries hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) beefed up the guidelines early this year, now making it harder to become a licensed commercial driver. Officials said although this is to ensure safety on the roads, it can hurt the truck driver shortage even more.
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
KITV.com
Aiona wins Hawaii Republican primary for governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona on Saturday won the Republican primary for Hawaii governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from 2002 to...
KITV.com
2022 Hawaii Primary Election results roundup
HONOLULU (AP) — Several races in the 2022 Hawaii Primary Election were decided before midnight after many candidates established commanding leads following the first release of returns around 7:30 p.m. When the second set of returns came out after 10:30 p.m., the picture became clearer still.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk but the flames came within miles of a critical highway Friday....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KITV.com
It's Election Day in Hawaii, where focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial primary
As Hawaii voters finish casting their ballots Saturday, the marquee race is the state's Democratic primary for governor. There's a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige including Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele, who joined the race after announcing earlier this year he would leave Congress at the end of the term, vacating one of the Aloha State's two congressional seats.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
A look inside the US Navy Blue Angels’ team in Hawaii
The Blue angels last flew in Hawaii in 2015 and the flight leader spoke about returning to Hawaii for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay air show.
KITV.com
Search suspended for 14-year-old Hawaii boy missing after getting swept out to sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have suspended the search for a teen boy who went missing in waters off Shipman Beach on the Big Island on Aug. 11. Crews responded on Thursday, Aug. 11, to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach in the Puna district.
KITV.com
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
KITV.com
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
Comments / 0