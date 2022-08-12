ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
WRAL

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tortoise theft: FedEx driver arrested after pet stolen in Lee County

Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
WRAL

Driver crashes into Hardee's in Wilson

Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. The surrounding stretch of road was shut down as...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
