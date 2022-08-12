Read full article on original website
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
$100K reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Wake deputy's killer
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County leaders honored a deputy killed on the job last week as the manhunt for the person responsible enters day four. The North Carolina Sheriff's Association also announced Monday the organization is offering $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Deputy Ned Byrd.
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
12-year-old among 6 young people hurt in fight, shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
2 brothers dead after car crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s
Two brothers are dead following a crash at a North Carolina Hardee's restaurant on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department.
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside Raleigh home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
Tortoise theft: FedEx driver arrested after pet stolen in Lee County
Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a […]
Driver crashes into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. The surrounding stretch of road was shut down as...
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
