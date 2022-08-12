Gas prices in the Harrisonburg market have fallen into the $3.60’s more than a nickel below the state average. GasBuddy reports that average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen nine-cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g today. Prices in Virginia are now 59 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 76 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO