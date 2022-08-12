Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
Salma Hayek Documents What Happens When You Take Tom Cruise Out to Dinner in Hilarious Instagram Post
Keeping a low profile isn't exactly easy when you're Tom Cruise!. The Top Gun star had no problem third-wheeling over the weekend as he stepped out for dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, but the couple may have been a little surprised at just how much of a spectacle he caused by just being, well, himself.
David Harbour ‘Struggling’ To Lose Weight For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 After ‘Ballooning Up’
David Harbour got candid about his health journey once again! The Stranger Things actor, 47, took to his Instagram on Thursday, July 21 to detail how he lost a significant amount of weight between Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix supernatural drama, but now — after “ballooning up” to play Santa Claus in an upcoming film — he’s having a bit of trouble shedding the extra pounds to get back into Police Chief Jim Hopper’s uniform.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.
Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign
Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Jennifer Aniston Lounges In Short Robe With Her Dogs On Serene Friday Morning: Photo
Jennifer Aniston knows that sometimes a quiet, peaceful morning is all you need to get your day started right. The ‘Friends’ alum, 53, took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to prove such a point as she shared an adorable photo of herself relaxing on her couch with her two furry friends. In the three-slide album, which she captioned ‘Morning’, Jennifer can be seen rocking a short, dark robe while she pets the head of her cute dog Lord Chesterfield as her other pup Clyde lies nearby.
PETS・
Following The Gray Man, The Russo Bros' Movie With Millie Bobby Brown And Chris Pratt Is Adding Even More Top-Notch Stars
Following on the heels of The Gray Man, the Russos are putting together The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, and more actors have been added to the Netflix movie.
Comments / 0