Inside Indiana Business
Munciana Volleyball Club acquired
The oldest club volleyball program in the country, headquartered in Yorktown, is under new ownership. Massachusetts-based youth sports club and event operator 3STEP Sports has acquired Munciana Volleyball Club, though financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Munciana was established in 1974 by Steve Shondell, former head coach...
IU, Purdue split IUPUI into separate academic organizations
The 52-year-old IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institute into separate academic organizations.
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split
Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow appoints new staff, makes promotions
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow has announced the appointments of officers to his new staff at the Carmel Police Department (CPD). The appointments were made on July 28. Dwight Frost was promoted to role of Deputy Chief of Operations, Brady Myers was promoted to the role of Deputy Chief of Administration, Ryan Jellison was promoted to the role of Major of the Support Division, and Shane Collins was promoted to the role of Major of the Operations Division. Additionally, Lieutenant Ryan Meyer was transferred to the Operations Division Administrative Lieutenant position on Aug. 1.
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
Here’s when Hagerstown plays in the Little League World Series
WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. If that score […]
wbiw.com
Beech Grove boys basketball coach suspended, charged with dealing and possession of cocaine
BEECH GROVE – Beech Grove High School’s boys head basketball coach has been suspended following his arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, months after winning the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. Mike Renfro, 45, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after sheriff’s...
readthereporter.com
Carmel, Noblesville girls each victorious at golf invitationals
The top-ranked Carmel girls golf team picked up another tournament victory Saturday, winning the Zionsville Invitational at Golf Club of Indiana. The Greyhounds scored a 312 for first place. Ava Nguyen led the way, earning medalist honors with a 73. Claire Swathwood took second place individually with a 76, followed by Michaela Headlee with 80, Kamryn Williams with 83 and Sophie Cassidy with 88.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Public Library appoints CFO
The Indianapolis Public Library has named Lolita Campbell its new chief financial officer. Campbell will succeed Carolyn Adams, who stepped in as interim chief financial officer following Ijeoma Dike-Young’s departure last fall. Campbell will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer Nichelle Hayes and senior leadership to maintain IndyPL’s...
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
readthereporter.com
Volleyball roundup: Tigers run to victory at Carmel
Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
Inside Indiana Business
STAR Financial Bank appoints new leadership
Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has promoted Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright was named senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division in 2018. STAR says Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
stadiumjourney.com
IMSA Announces Return to Indianapolis
After just shy of a decade away, IMSA will make a return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023 and beyond with the Battle on the Bricks. Taking place September 15-17, 2023, the speedway and series announced the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take place. Support series for the weekend will be announced at next weekend’s IMSA State of the Series address at Road America.
noblesvillemillers.com
Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral
The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
