Rugby

SkySports

Super League

Super League: Wakefield Trinity boost survival hopes by beating Wigan Warriors 30-12 Wakefield Trinity took a huge step towards Betfred Super League survival with an impressive 30-12 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Be Well Stadium. The 18-point win moved Trinity four points above bottom-placed Toulouse Olympique as the relegation...
RUGBY
SkySports

Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season

We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Will Hopoate (St Helens) Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.
RUGBY
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
RUGBY
Person
Kenny Edwards
SkySports

Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SOCCER
SkySports

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix stay unbeaten with victory over Trent Rockets

Emily Arlott and Amy Jones played starring roles as Birmingham Phoenix cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Trent Rockets at Edgbaston after an astonishing collapse from the visitors in The Hundred…. Story of the game. Arlott was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-20, including the key scalp of Rockets...
SPORTS
SkySports

Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game

Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
WORLD
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers

Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
SOCCER
SkySports

Sutton 1-0 Barrow: Tope Fadahunsi scores winner for United

Sutton picked up their first win of the League Two season after substitute Tope Fadahunsi's second-half goal earned them a controversial 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Barrow. A long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by Fadahunsi in the 79th minute after Barrow stopper Paul Farnham appeared...
SOCCER

