Super League
Super League: Wakefield Trinity boost survival hopes by beating Wigan Warriors 30-12 Wakefield Trinity took a huge step towards Betfred Super League survival with an impressive 30-12 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Be Well Stadium. The 18-point win moved Trinity four points above bottom-placed Toulouse Olympique as the relegation...
Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season
We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Will Hopoate (St Helens) Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season
Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix stay unbeaten with victory over Trent Rockets
Emily Arlott and Amy Jones played starring roles as Birmingham Phoenix cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Trent Rockets at Edgbaston after an astonishing collapse from the visitors in The Hundred…. Story of the game. Arlott was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-20, including the key scalp of Rockets...
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton: Tyreeq Bakinson hits winner at Hillsborough
Tyreeq Bakinson's goal late in the game was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton. Barry Bannan had a chance for the hosts after only two minutes, glancing a header just wide. Charlton then enjoyed a good spell, with Albie Morgan having an effort saved by David...
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
The Hundred: Will Jacks blasts second hundred of the tournament as Oval Invincibles beat defending champions Southern Brave
Will Jacks smashed a sensational, unbeaten 108 off 48 balls as Oval Invincibles romped to a seven-wicket win over defending champions Southern Brave - though Jason Roy's wretched run of form continued as he returned a third duck in four innings. Story of the match. There could not have been...
The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits 98no from 44 balls as record chase takes Trent Rockets to third straight victory
Manchester Originals racked up 189-3 against Trent Rockets at Emirates Old Trafford - but it was not enough as Dawid Malan led the visitors to the highest successful run chase in Hundred history. Story of the match. Dawid Malan (98no off 44) propelled Rockets to their target of 190 with...
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers
Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
Sutton 1-0 Barrow: Tope Fadahunsi scores winner for United
Sutton picked up their first win of the League Two season after substitute Tope Fadahunsi's second-half goal earned them a controversial 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Barrow. A long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by Fadahunsi in the 79th minute after Barrow stopper Paul Farnham appeared...
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
Ian Foster: New Zealand head coach in limbo as resurgent All Blacks return from South Africa
Ian Foster's future as head coach of New Zealand remained up in the air on Monday despite the All Blacks' impressive turnaround against South Africa in the Rugby Championship over the weekend. The All Blacks broke a run of three defeats with a sparkling 35-23 win at Ellis Park on...
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
