Camdenton teen injured in rollover ATV crash
Trevon Reynolds, 19, was injured when his ATV rolled over him Saturday night in Camdenton. The post Camdenton teen injured in rollover ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 15, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a violation of a court order. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim. She said the suspect was waiting for her to arrive, made contact with her, threatened her, and then left. The victim has an order of protection against the suspect. The suspect was unable to be located. A request for the charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree, Violation of an Order of Protection, and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree has been filed against Jeffery Allen Buchanan, 35, of Sedalia.
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
kttn.com
Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield
An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
Two Women Injured in JoCo Rollover
Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Sharon A. Miller of Warrensburg, pulled out onto US 50 eastbound from West Young Street and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevy Spark, driven by 23-year-old Krysten A. Ford of Odessa, around 7 a.m.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
Funeral Announcements for August 15, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Curtis R. "C.R." Kammerich, 85, of Pilot Grove, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug.13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Clear Creek. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
