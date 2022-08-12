This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a violation of a court order. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim. She said the suspect was waiting for her to arrive, made contact with her, threatened her, and then left. The victim has an order of protection against the suspect. The suspect was unable to be located. A request for the charges of Harassment in the 1st Degree, Violation of an Order of Protection, and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree has been filed against Jeffery Allen Buchanan, 35, of Sedalia.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO