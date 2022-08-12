Read full article on original website
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock Is the Best Buy?
Big energy stocks are fresh off an incredible second quarter of results. With oil slipping, though, it remains to be seen how much longer the cash windfall will last for the world’s fossil fuel giants. Despite the weakness in oil and gas prices, many energy stocks were bid higher...
Michael Sanderson suggests these two financial stocks for big growth
Barclays analyst Michael Sanderson focuses on financial companies and rates their stocks. Today, we will discuss two stocks from his lists that have more than 90% upside potential. Michael Sanderson is a director in equity research at Barclays, and interested in financial stocks – and two stocks in particular have...
2 “Perfect 10” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Penny stocks are risky bets as they are quite speculative. Identify those that are outranking others using TipRanks’ valuable datasets, like the Smart Score. Penny stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score rating are more likely to beat the broader market averages. Penny stocks generally refer to...
Snap Stock: A Buy for the Long-Haul?
Snap’s recent second-quarter results have their fair share of positives and negatives, but the result is that its stock now trades at highly-attractive multiples, making it an interesting bet for the long haul. Social media platform Snap (SNAP) continued its run of posting nightmarish earnings with its most recent...
Is Beyond Meat Beyond Investable?
Beyond meat has been on a strong rally in the past couple of months, but is still down 85% from all time highs. Does this mean the stock is still cheap? Or should investors remain cautious?
Here’s Why Revolve Stock was Down Monday Morning
Revolve saw shares slip more than 4% in Monday morning’s trading session after Barclays downgraded the stock. In addition, it appears that there might be more trouble ahead for the stock. Has the tide turned for clothing store Revolve (RVLV)? The answer is yes, at least according to one...
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
After the uptrend last week due to better-than-feared inflation numbers, the U.S. stock market’s direction this week will likely be decided by earnings reported by major retailers, including Walmart and Home Depot. Also, economic releases, like the July Retail Sales report and key housing data could influence investors’ sentiment.
Li Auto Stock Falling on Disappointing Q2 Revenues; Nio Stock Falling in Turn
Li Auto (LI) reported its unaudited Q2 financial results today. Its revenues disappointed: at $1.30 billion, they represented a decrease of 8.7% from its Q1 2022 earnings. Although revenue jumped 73.3% from Q2 2021, investors still responded by selling the stock, and the stock is down 5.1% in pre-market trading.
Smooth sailing for shipping giant Clarkson with solid interim results
Shipping giant Clarkson finished its first six months of 2022 with a whopping 53% increase in profits. Shipping service provider Clarkson (GB:CKN) posted its interim results for the period that ended on June 30, 2022 – and the firm is riding high as the war in Ukraine saw freight rates soar to new highs.
AMD Stock: Well-Positioned to Continue Taking Market Share
AMD surpassed top rival Intel in terms of market cap in recent weeks, thanks in part to a relentless focus on delivering best-in-breed CPU performance. As recession weighs on chip demand, look for AMD to double down on efforts to further gain ground on its long-time chip rival. Despite computer...
George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
Billionaire investor George Soros is bulking up his tech portfolio by making major buys in a number of tech stocks, especially in the EV space like Tesla and Ford. An investment world behemoth George Soros has clearly shown his bullish stance in the tech sector. Soros Fund Management is a private American investment management firm founded by George Soros. According to an SEC filing submitted on August 12, the fund took a new position in Tesla (TSLA), buying 29,883 shares worth $20 million. Along with Tesla, George Solos bought up 29.5 million shares of Ford Motor (F).
Moderna Stock: Ready for a Post-COVID Environment?
Moderna stock has been picking up traction following the release of some results that came in better than feared. Though the pipeline is full of potential, the market doesn’t seem willing to look beyond its COVID-19 business. Vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) has seen its stock rise recently due to...
Beyond Meat Stock: Solid Value, Even after McPlant Flop
Beyond Meat stock has plunged well below IPO levels amid the never-ending barrage of bad news, ranging from McPlant’s flop to endless earnings misses. With so much pessimism baked in, the risk/reward ratio is starting to become tasty. Shares of plant-based meat substitute maker Beyond Meat (BYND) have left...
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive week. Our Stock of the Week is an energy name. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1%...
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs
Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock?
Walmart Stock Website Traffic Surging; Will Q2 Results Match?
Walmart is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 16. TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows rising trends, implying WMT’s digital strategy resonates well with the consumers. However, margin headwinds are a concern in the short term. Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will announce its Q2 financials on August...
