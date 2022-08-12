Billionaire investor George Soros is bulking up his tech portfolio by making major buys in a number of tech stocks, especially in the EV space like Tesla and Ford. An investment world behemoth George Soros has clearly shown his bullish stance in the tech sector. Soros Fund Management is a private American investment management firm founded by George Soros. According to an SEC filing submitted on August 12, the fund took a new position in Tesla (TSLA), buying 29,883 shares worth $20 million. Along with Tesla, George Solos bought up 29.5 million shares of Ford Motor (F).

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO