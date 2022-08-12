“There’s something to be said for having something sound gnarly”: Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan on old-school death metal, Kurt Ballou’s pedal collection and his enormous Hiwatt rig

Read full article on original website
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
20 years ago, The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato actually took a dump on stage at Reading Festival
Revisiting the moment Greg Puciato made a piece of Reading history - literally
How Faith No More turned a cheesy 70s hit into the easy listening song it’s OK for metal fans to like
Fans hated Faith No More’s cover of The Commodores’ Easy at first, but it became one of their biggest hits and helped get their career back on track
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
The most underappreciated bands of all time
There are plenty of casual hard rock and heavy metal fans who believe Anvil is a novelty act — much in the same form as Spinal Tap. That couldn't be further from the truth. This Canadian metal outfit, beloved in Germany, is noted for its high-energy live set and cited as influencing the likes of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Slayer. Anvil has delivered 19 studio albums since debuting in 1981. Led by guitarist and vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow, Anvil enjoyed most of its notable success during the early 1980s and again following the 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil.
Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is leaving the band
American punk band Turnstile have announced the departure of guitarist and co-founder Brady Ebert. The band announced Ebert’s exit on Saturday (13 August) in an Instagram Story, though no further details have yet been provided. “Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways,” read the band’s message. “We are...
Megadeth’s killer new song Soldier On! is the soundtrack to the world marching into the mouth of hell
Megadeth drop the latest new track from upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
The definitive Iron Maiden playlist
When it comes to heavy metal royalty, Iron Maiden is certainly seated at the head table. Four decades after Maiden burst on the scene, the band is still going strong — selling out venues worldwide and continuing to search as a serious heavy metal influence. Iron Maiden has influenced...
Billie Joe Armstrong Entered Rehab After His Meltdown During a Green Day Performance: ‘I’m Not F–king Justin Bieber’
During a Green Day performance in 2012, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong ended up going to rehab after having a public meltdown.
Metallica’s Rob Trujillo is “proud” of Rage Against The Machine
“Rage Against The Machine throwin’ down as they always do!”: Rob Trujillo pays tribute to old friends RATM following New York show
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
David Ellefson reveals the two thrash bands he thinks would make up the 'Big Six'
If the 'big four' made room for two additional acts within the holy circle of thrash legends, these are the bands former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson would nominate
Revisiting the car-crash moment Yes inadvertently performed as a power trio on live TV
It also featured Bill Bruford and Steve Howe taking part in an excruciating interview
Bam Margera – I Became an Alcoholic by Following Ville Valo’s Lead
Bam Margera just gave his first interview since completing a year-long treatment program for substance abuse. On a new episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Margera spoke about his past few years and opened up about how his infatuation with HIM’s Ville Valo which led to him becoming an alcoholic.
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
‘The Monkees’: Mike Nesmith Struggled Writing Music for TV Series: ‘I Didn’t Know How to Write a Pop Song’
'The Monkees' star Mike Nesmith struggled with writing pop songs for the series which ran on NBC for two seasons.
’90s Alt-Rock ‘Flannel Nation’ Fest Issues Cancelation Statement After Several Bands Withdraw
The alt-rock focused Flannel Nation festival originally set to take place this upcoming weekend in San Pedro, California has officially been canceled. The festival organizers issued a statement on the matter following the sudden withdrawal of multiple high profile artists. The lineup was supposed to feature Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul...
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
