Stroke Disability Eased by Remote Ischemic Conditioning in Randomized Trial

Remote ischemic conditioning (RIC) finally showed a functional benefit in stroke when administered for 2 weeks among survivors, according to the RICAMIS trial. People with acute ischemic stroke randomized to the study's RIC protocol were more likely to enjoy the best functional outcomes at 90 days (modified Rankin Scale [mRS] scores 0-1) compared with controls receiving usual care alone (67.4% vs 62.0%; OR 1.27, 95% CI 1.05-1.54), reported Hui-Sheng Chen, MD, of General Hospital of Northern Theatre Command in Shenyang, China, and colleagues.
New Insights Into Link Between Kidney Stones, Urinary Tract Infection

Kidney stone disease (KSD) and urinary tract infection (UTI) often coexist, and stone removal may reduce the risk of recurrent UTI, authors of a systematic review concluded. The review showed a bidirectional nature of the relationship between KSD and UTI, as stone formers had a high prevalence of UTI and patients evaluated for UTI had a high prevalence of KSD. A recent retrospective review of 819 stone formers and 2,477 individuals with no history of KSD showed a six- to seven-fold greater risk of UTI, including patients with calcium oxalate stones or urate stones.
Clinical Challenges: Knowing When It's Thyroid Eye Disease

While proptosis may be one of the hallmark symptoms of thyroid eye disease, in reality, the condition is far more complex and challenging than meets the (bulging) eye. Other symptoms include double vision, dryness, pain, grittiness, and excessive tearing, along with bloodshot eyes, swelling, and puffiness. Left unchecked, more severe and rarer presentations of thyroid eye disease can lead to decreased, blurry, or loss of vision.
