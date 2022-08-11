Kidney stone disease (KSD) and urinary tract infection (UTI) often coexist, and stone removal may reduce the risk of recurrent UTI, authors of a systematic review concluded. The review showed a bidirectional nature of the relationship between KSD and UTI, as stone formers had a high prevalence of UTI and patients evaluated for UTI had a high prevalence of KSD. A recent retrospective review of 819 stone formers and 2,477 individuals with no history of KSD showed a six- to seven-fold greater risk of UTI, including patients with calcium oxalate stones or urate stones.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO