Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
wvlt.tv
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
5starpreps.com
2022 KOC Knoxville Jamboree Notebook – Night 2: Powell rests Potts, Webb’s Charlie Robinson shines, West & Farragut get Ws
One of the marquee players in the 5Star Preps coverage area didn’t play in Friday night’s Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kickoff Classic at Hardin Valley Academy. Was it a big deal that Powell senior quarterback Jordyn Potts didn’t play?. Nope.
seniorsmatter.com
Elder Care Attorneys in Knoxville
Some of us understand what elder abuse is but assume that it could never happen to someone we care about. After all, we believe that the seniors in our lives would speak up if somebody wronged them, or we would pick up on it ourselves. Sadly, that doesn’t always happen. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), half of the seniors with dementia have experienced some form of abuse or neglect. Lonely seniors may trust scammers so that they have somebody to talk to, while caregivers and even family members can abuse a senior’s trust.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: KOC JAMBOREE NIGHT 2: Webb, Austin-East, Karns, Farragut, HVA, West, Powell, Bearden
Get all the pics from Night 2 of the KOC Kick-Off Classic, the high school football jamboree at Hardin Valley Academy on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Teams included: Webb, Austin-East, Bearden, Powell, Hardin Valley Academy, West, Farragut and Karns. Should you be interested in purchasing a pic or two, email...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
I'm a Midwesterner who shopped at Food Lion for the first time, and the low sale prices made it worth the trip
Food Lion's selection wasn't as extensive as other Southern grocery chains, but an Insider reporter found the low sale prices made it worth the trip.
Knoxville parents remain hopeful as 7-month-old baby fights leukemia
The parents of seven-month-old Braxton describe him as always smiling and playful. That same happy baby is continuing to amaze doctors after being diagnosed with an uncommon form of cancer at the age of almost two months.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
WBIR
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
utc.edu
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
WATE
Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
WBIR
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
thesmokies.com
Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
