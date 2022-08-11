ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
seniorsmatter.com

Elder Care Attorneys in Knoxville

Some of us understand what elder abuse is but assume that it could never happen to someone we care about. After all, we believe that the seniors in our lives would speak up if somebody wronged them, or we would pick up on it ourselves. Sadly, that doesn’t always happen. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), half of the seniors with dementia have experienced some form of abuse or neglect. Lonely seniors may trust scammers so that they have somebody to talk to, while caregivers and even family members can abuse a senior’s trust.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
utc.edu

UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network

It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN

