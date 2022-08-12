Read full article on original website
Related
Taskforce set up in bid to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland
A new joint taskforce has been set up after talks around delivering an equivalent to Great Britain’s £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in Belfast last week to discuss extending the scheme to the region, a move which has been complicated by the lack of a functioning Stormont Assembly.After the meeting on Wednesday, Ms Hargey and Mr Lyons said they were discussing the Treasury paying money to energy companies in Northern Ireland to reduce customer bills.Ms Hargey said she hoped to be able to give...
BBC
Rail fares in England to rise below inflation rate, ministers say
Regulated train fares in England will rise below the rate of inflation next year to help people with the cost of living crisis, the government has said. Before the Covid pandemic, fares were raised in January each year, based on the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation from the previous July.
BBC
PM agrees to UK-wide talks on cost of living crisis
Boris Johnson has agreed to talks between the UK and devolved governments over the cost of living crisis. It comes after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to him requesting an emergency meeting. In the letter she told Mr Johnson that only the UK government could access resources "on the...
U.K.・
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Airport urges passengers not to show up 5 hours early because it's causing overcrowding
The fear of long lines amid the summer travel chaos appears to have led some passengers to arrive much earlier than Stansted Airport recommends.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Three major cruise brands to drop Covid vaccine rule from September
Three cruise brands will drop their requirement for passengers to show proof of Covid vaccination from next month.Norwegian, Regent Seven Seas, and Oceania – three of the largest brands in the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Holdings fleet – said they will be the first US-based cruise firms to enact this rule change from 3 September.During the coronavirus pandemic, it was compulsory for all guests over the age of five to show proof of having been jabbed.In less than a month’s time, unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and over will only have to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
Rail fares: passengers in England will not face double-digit rise
Government will ensure 2023 increase is below rate of inflation and will be delayed until March
Boris Johnson spotted in Greece on second holiday in two weeks amid cost of living crisis
Boris Johnson has been spotted in Greece enjoying his second summer holiday in two weeks despite the deepening cost of living crisis.The prime minister has been accused of leading a “zombie” government and failing to provide reassurance to families anxious about soaring energy bills expected to hit almost £3,600 this October.Labour accused Johnson of treating his final weeks in office as “one big party” after he was filmed shopping for groceries in a supermarket in Greece.Greek news websites reported that Johnson and his wife Carrie were in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens, and only a few hours away...
When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves
Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Americans moving to places more resistant to climate change
A growing number of Americans say fires, floods, drought and climate change are making them rethink where they want to live. Most people move for a new job, better opportunity but some are packing up in search of a sense of relief. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 13, 2022.
CNBC
London's Heathrow airport extends passenger limits until late October as travel strains continue into the fall
London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October. The measures aim to prevent ground facilities from getting overwhelmed. The caps, first announced in July, were set to expire after Sept. 11. London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October to avoid travel...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BBC
Scottish Power boss: Households living in genuine fear of bills
The UK government needs to double its support for households as energy bills rise "off the charts", the boss of Scottish Power has said. Chief executive Keith Anderson said people were feeling "genuine fear" that they would not be able to pay bills. Consultancy Cornwall Insight has warned that energy...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea
The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
BBC
Right to free period products becomes law in Scotland
Scotland has made public health history by making it the law for public settings to provide period products. It is the first country in the world to protect the right to free sanitary products with new legislation that has come into force on Monday. The Period Products Act means councils...
Scotland Has Made History as the First Country in the World to Introduce Free Period Products
Scotland has become the first country in the world to introduce a law that protects the right to free menstrual care products. Today (Monday, August 15), it officially goes into effect, meaning councils and education providers in Scotland are required by law to provide free period products to whoever needs them. Back in 2017, Monica Lennon, a member of the Scottish Parliament with the Labour party proposed the Period Products Act, which the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved in 2020.
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Comments / 0