Trump demands return of seized documents – by order of social media
FBI took records including some top secret national security files after a search of the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago property
NYC Mayor Eric Adams will use Midtown Manhattan's $400-a-night 'The Row' hotel into migrant accommodation for 600 families – as more than 300 flood into the Big Apple on buses from Texas
A luxury hotel in the center of Manhattan is set to become a hub for housing asylum-seeking migrants who have been bussed in from Texas. The Row, which is based near tourist-packed Times Square, will become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families. Sources claim that they are...
Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico have found evidence that appears to tie a father and son to the killings of Muslim men in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said on Monday.
9 US Travel Destinations With the Most Lavish Vacation Rentals
Vacation rentals across the U.S. run the gamut, and often, you don't know what you'll find when you arrive at your destination. However, when you book a luxury vacation rental with a price tag to...
