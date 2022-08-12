ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams will use Midtown Manhattan's $400-a-night 'The Row' hotel into migrant accommodation for 600 families – as more than 300 flood into the Big Apple on buses from Texas

A luxury hotel in the center of Manhattan is set to become a hub for housing asylum-seeking migrants who have been bussed in from Texas. The Row, which is based near tourist-packed Times Square, will become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families. Sources claim that they are...
