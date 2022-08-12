CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO