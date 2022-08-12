ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Islands Sounder

Help shape a composting program for the islands

San Juan County is exploring how to best implement commercial composting for residents and businesses in the Islands, and we need your help! The County’s Solid Waste Program has created a survey to gauge community interest in such a program. The survey is available now through August 30 at https://bit.ly/3OTj5R4.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Islands Sounder

Board of Fire Commissioners seeking candidates for vacant seat

Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners is seeking candidates to fill an unexpired term for Seat #2. The Board will conduct a public process to select a candidate to fill the seat by September 19th, 2022. The selected candidate will serve as an appointed commissioner on the board, with a public election taking place on the seat in the November 2023 General Election. At that time the publicly elected commissioner will complete the remainder of the term through December 2025.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
San Juan County, WA
Government
San Juan County, WA
Health
anacortestoday.com

Lady Washington: 2003

The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan Island#Orcas Island#Lopez Island#Clinic#Hcs
Islands Sounder

Miguel Villareal | Passages

The Orcas Island community lost a treasured friend last month when Miguel Villareal passed away on Tuesday, July 26 at the home of his sweetheart, Suzie Thomas. Miguel had come face-to-face with his own mortality way back in 2015 when local EMTs were able to revive him after a serious cardiac event. Back then, he wrote, with deep gratitude, a letter to those who helped him: “First responders give us a chance to come back and see things in a different perspective. However long it may be, you have given me more time. I promise not to squander it.”
EASTSOUND, WA
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
PORT ANGELES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KGMI

Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
FERNDALE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows

The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
BELLINGHAM, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]

Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Islands Sounder

Live music from Jacob Miller with special guest Harlan Silverman

Experience folk music live this Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. as Jacob Miller takes the stage with special guest Harlan Silverman as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner and San Juan County. Miller is an artist who creates with intention and...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19599 27th Ave NW

Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Ross Dam Trail Hike Provides Access to Some of North Cascades National Park’s Best Features

It’s easy to almost forget that Whatcom County is home to the North Cascades National Park. The drive through Skagit County to reach this part of Whatcom County can feel far away, but the reality is this national treasure is right in our own backyard. North Cascades National Park has grown in popularity in recent years as travelers discover its incredible views, an abundance of wildlife, seemingly endless amounts of trails, and fewer crowds than other national parks.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment

The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy