Read full article on original website
Related
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘low’ COVID community level, but these two regions would be ‘high’
It was only the second time since Memorial Day that Whatcom County has received a ‘low’ COVID-19 grade from the CDC.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
Islands Sounder
Help shape a composting program for the islands
San Juan County is exploring how to best implement commercial composting for residents and businesses in the Islands, and we need your help! The County’s Solid Waste Program has created a survey to gauge community interest in such a program. The survey is available now through August 30 at https://bit.ly/3OTj5R4.
Islands Sounder
Board of Fire Commissioners seeking candidates for vacant seat
Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners is seeking candidates to fill an unexpired term for Seat #2. The Board will conduct a public process to select a candidate to fill the seat by September 19th, 2022. The selected candidate will serve as an appointed commissioner on the board, with a public election taking place on the seat in the November 2023 General Election. At that time the publicly elected commissioner will complete the remainder of the term through December 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
anacortestoday.com
Lady Washington: 2003
The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Bride fulfills dream of ferry wedding on board the Salish
A bride fulfilled her dream of a ferry wedding aboard the Salish on Saturday, according to Washington State Ferries. Victoria and Chuck Shafer were surrounded by 115 family members and friends when they said “I do” between Coupeville and Port Townsend. “It was perfect in every way and...
5 people rescued by Good Samaritans after fishing vessel sinks off San Juan Island
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A 49-foot fishing vessel carrying about 2,600 gallons of fuel and oil sank off the coast of San Juan Island Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed. The Coast Guard said a fishing vessel with five people on board sank near Sunset Point. The people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Islands Sounder
Hose heist; remodel rage; pushy picture-goer | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A deputy responded to a complaint of two boats moored without a permit at the Roche Harbor County Dock. Infractions were issued for moorage without a permit. • A deputy on Lopez received a report involving a...
Islands Sounder
Miguel Villareal | Passages
The Orcas Island community lost a treasured friend last month when Miguel Villareal passed away on Tuesday, July 26 at the home of his sweetheart, Suzie Thomas. Miguel had come face-to-face with his own mortality way back in 2015 when local EMTs were able to revive him after a serious cardiac event. Back then, he wrote, with deep gratitude, a letter to those who helped him: “First responders give us a chance to come back and see things in a different perspective. However long it may be, you have given me more time. I promise not to squander it.”
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]
Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
Islands Sounder
Live music from Jacob Miller with special guest Harlan Silverman
Experience folk music live this Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. as Jacob Miller takes the stage with special guest Harlan Silverman as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner and San Juan County. Miller is an artist who creates with intention and...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19599 27th Ave NW
Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
whatcomtalk.com
Ross Dam Trail Hike Provides Access to Some of North Cascades National Park’s Best Features
It’s easy to almost forget that Whatcom County is home to the North Cascades National Park. The drive through Skagit County to reach this part of Whatcom County can feel far away, but the reality is this national treasure is right in our own backyard. North Cascades National Park has grown in popularity in recent years as travelers discover its incredible views, an abundance of wildlife, seemingly endless amounts of trails, and fewer crowds than other national parks.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
myeverettnews.com
Hundreds Of Sailors Reunited With Family At Naval Station Everett After 7-Month Deployment
The sounds of the Pointer Sisters “We Are Family” blasted on the pier at Naval Station Everett this morning as hundreds of sailors were reunited with family members after a 7-month deployment. Two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Sampson (DDG 102) deployed in January with Carrier Strike Group Three, led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Lincoln returned to their home port in San Diego today. Sailors lined the rails of the two ships as they docked at Naval Station Everett this morning. Here are a couple photos of the ships coming into port. Click photo to enlarge.
Comments / 0