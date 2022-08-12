How to schedule emails in iOS 16 Mail

Having the ability to schedule emails in iOS is long overdue. Many of the best email apps for the iPhone have let you schedule when outgoing messages are sent. But Apple's own Mail app has not been one of them. That changes with iOS 16 , which lets you send scheduled email so that messages go out when you want them to.

With schedule send, you can make sure that email's hitting the inbox of your boss right when you know she's checking her messages. Scheduled Send also lets you write emails whenever inspiration hits but send them at a more appropriate hour.

iOS 16 Mail's scheduled send feature is easy to use, but not so easy to find. We'll show you how to send scheduled email in iOS 16 Mail so that every message you send arrives right on time.

How to schedule emails in iOS Mail

1. After you've composed your message in iOS 16 Mail, tap and hold on the Send button — that's the arrow in the upper right corner by the subject line of your email.

It's essential that you hold on that arrow ; if you merely tap it, the email message goes out immediately.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. A pop-up menu will appear. You can opt to send the message now, later tonight or early the next morning. There's also a Send Later option, which allows more freedom with scheduling. Tap one of the options . We're going to use Send Later.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. A calendar will appear. Tap on the date you wish to send the message or just leave it on the current date if you want the message to go out today.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap on the time to select the time you want to schedule your email for. Use the rollers to set the hour and minute, and tap on Time Zone to select a specific time zone if you want (by default, the time zone will be the one you're currently in).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap done when you've picked the right time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Your message is now scheduled. You can confirm that by going to the Mailboxes screen and tapping the Send Later option to view your email queue.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. To edit the time you want to schedule an email for, tap the message and then select edit . You can also delete the scheduled email by swiping left on the message and tapping Delete .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And that's all there is to sending a scheduled email in iOS 16 Mail. It's one of the many changes Apple's bringing to the iPhone, as you can see in our iOS 16 public beta hands-on .

We've got tips on iOS 16's new features, such as how to edit a text message or unsend a text in iOS 16 Messages . You can also customize your iPhone's lock screen in iOS 16 or change the way notifications are displayed on your lock screen. In addition you can lift a subject out of a photo , removing it from its background and pasting it in an email. It's up to you if you schedule that email to be sent later.

