Los Angeles, CA

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalise divorce

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHyS2_0hEVONbw00

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have reached a divorce settlement hours after the former supermodel asked a judge to cancel her case against the billionaire media mogul.

Hall asked Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the petition without prejudice on Wednesday (9 August), after initially citing “irreconcilable differences” with her 91-year-old husband when first filing.

It is unclear why she filed the dismissal, or whether the couple had agreed to settle out of court.

Hours later, a joint statement from the couple’s attorneys confirmed their divorce agreement is finalised and the pair remain “good friends”.

