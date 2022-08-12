ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision 2023: How will the final decision on the host city be made?

By Alex Green
 3 days ago

The Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl joined Scott Mills and Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to announce the shortlist for the 2023 event.

Twenty cities submitted an “expression of interest” to host, but only seven were selected.

Here is what you need to know about the process.

– Which cities have been shortlisted?

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have reached the second and final stage of the selection process.

– Did any major contenders miss out?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced London’s bid in July but the capital does not feature on the shortlist.

– How will the host city be chosen from the shortlist?

The final decision will be determined by which city scores highest against a criteria assessed by the BBC.

These include having a suitable venue and sufficient space to host the contest, the financial commitment it is able to make and the strength of its cultural offering both on and off screen.

For the 2022 event in Turin , Italy, the criteria included the host city being able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators as well as a press centre at its venue, and also having an international airport and “ample” hotel accommodation.

– Will Ukraine play a part?

The winning host city will have to prove it can showcase Ukrainian culture and music.

The BBC said: “All applicants demonstrated how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities to mark the fact that Ukraine are the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

– Who decides the winner?

A joint decision will be made between the BBC as the UK’s state broadcaster and the European Broadcasting Union , which produces the event.

– When will the final decision be announced?

No date has been set but the EBU has said the announcement will take place in autumn.

The contest usually takes place in May.

#Birmingham City#Turin#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc Radio 2
