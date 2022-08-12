ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boat packed with 625kg of cocaine seized off Panama coast by border service

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0cvJ_0hEVODmg00

Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine .

Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug .

The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.

Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Two homes, a luxury car and bank accounts totalling $4.4million seized by police from a man accused of importing cocaine through the post

A man accused of importing cocaine through Australia Post has had two homes, a Mercedes-Benz and six bank accounts, worth an estimated $4.4million, seized. The 41-year-old, who allegedly brought in 2.1kg of cocaine last year, was arrested and charged with the unlawful importation of a border controlled drug in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million

A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#South America#Cocaine#North America#Colombians
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pizza chef turned drug trafficker who imported 300kg of cocaine is jailed for 16 years as the judge highlights his 'low intelligence and immaturity'

A pizza chef turned drug trafficker who helped import 300kg of cocaine has been jailed for 16 years with the judge putting his bad behaviour down to 'low intelligence'. Anthony Natale, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and three months in Melbourne's County Court on Wednesday after being nabbed for smuggling the $100million haul from Papua New Guinea into Far North Queensland in August 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast

A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy