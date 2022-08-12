ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heat advisories today

TODAY: The warming trend continues Monday. Saturday we were in the low 90s, Sunday in the mid 90s, and today we will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s. Humidity is also higher, so it will feel even hotter. That’s why heat advisories are in effect for most of Arkansas this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a shower this afternoon and evening.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm and dry on Sunday

TONIGHT: Tonight will be another cool night with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. While it will be hot, the humidity will remain low on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues. MONDAY:...
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It has been two weeks since Little Rock hit 100° and since then we’ve seen seasonable temperatures and periodic rain chances. Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall. The Climate Prediction Center makes an extended forecast that...
Arkansas State
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Arkansas authorities update public after deadly weekend shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials updated the community Monday after central Arkansas saw nearly a dozen shooting incidents this weekend. The briefing came after the Little Rock metro saw at least 11 shooting incidents within 26...
Brightspeed to Bring Broadband to 100,000 Addresses in Arkansas

Brightspeed has continued its steady stream of announcements with a pledge to deploy a fiber broadband network to more than 100,000 addresses in Arkansas. The company, which is awaiting the closing of its acquisition of properties from Lumen Technologies, says that it will pass 10 counties in Arkansas, adding 40,000 fiber passings by the end of next year. It will add 60,000 passings in subsequent years.
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
Arkansas State Police steps up drunk driving enforcement: What it can cost you

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers under the influence are at a greater risk than ever as a new law enforcement program rolls out. Arkansas State Police stated that beginning Aug. 19 weekend law enforcement, including police and sheriffs, will increase patrols targeting drivers who are under the influence. The program, under the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, is part of a joint mission with United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Administration.
Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
