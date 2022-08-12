During this weekend’s 2022 edition of Bloodstock, the festival confirmed 10 bands – including two headliners – for next year’s fest. The mighty Killswitch Engage and Megadeth have been revealed to top the bill at the August 10 – 13 event, and they’ll be joined on the main stage in the day by DevilDriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Decapitated and Gatecreeper.

