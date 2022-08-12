ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrang

Turnstile part ways with guitarist Brady Ebert

Over the weekend, Turnstile announced that they have parted ways with Brady Ebert. The guitarist helped co-found the band in 2010, but had been absent from several recent live shows – with Take Offense’s Greg Cerwonka filling in. Now, the Baltimore hardcore heroes have shared that Brady’s departure...
Kerrang

Petrol Girls: Fuel for thought

Those were the words Petrol Girls vocalist Ren Aldridge started yelling when she saw pro-life protesters in front of an abortion clinic in Austria. “I had an abortion!” she shouted. “And I’m not sorry!”. Soon after this encounter, Ren began participating in protests in Graz, Austria,...
Kerrang

Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha reportedly tore his Achilles

Last week, Rage Against The Machine announced that they would be cancelling their UK and European tour dates “per medical guidance”, with frontman Zack de la Rocha needing to head home “for rest and rehabilitation”. Now, a photographer and good friend of the band has seemingly shared exactly what happened to Zack.
Kerrang

Bloodstock announce 10 bands for 2023, including two headliners

During this weekend’s 2022 edition of Bloodstock, the festival confirmed 10 bands – including two headliners – for next year’s fest. The mighty Killswitch Engage and Megadeth have been revealed to top the bill at the August 10 – 13 event, and they’ll be joined on the main stage in the day by DevilDriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Decapitated and Gatecreeper.
