It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
