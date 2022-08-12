Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
signalscv.com
Saugus district drops possible bond measure after survey results show lack of support
After a voter survey was completed earlier this summer, the Saugus Union School District decided not to pursue a potential bond measure after results indicated voter support below the required 55% threshold for passage. During a regular meeting in mid-June, governing board members received a presentation from FM3 Research regarding...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | ‘Thunder & Lightning, Very, Very Frightening…’
Right out the front door, make sure you dear saddlepals bring your ponchos on this morn’s trail ride. We’ve some epic weather ahead on today’s trek into Santa Clarita history. That also means making sure the lids on your Starbucks’ concoctions are firmly attached. Nothing worse than hail in your latte.
pasadenanow.com
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench
Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new home community in highly sought after Santa Clarita, California
Angels–(work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new single-family home community located in the highly sought-after Santa Clarita, California area. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, Newhall Metrolink® Station and major employment centers in the greater Los Angeles area. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining, and entertainment, and the Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City
A white LAcity firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city.
Supervisor Janice Hahn feeling ‘better’ following COVID diagnosis
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Friday she is “feeling a lot better” after testing positive for COVID-19 roughly a week ago. Hahn announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for the virus over the weekend, and she missed that day’s Board of Supervisors meeting. On...
CNN reporter shows impact drought has had on California river
CNN correspondent Mike Valerio is in the Los Angeles River to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to store water amid a drought.
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
Headlines: Getty Museum To Return Illegally Obtained Statues; Whistleblower Suing Sheriff Villanueva
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A dangerous leak of the highly flammable chemical styrene from a rail car has prompted evacuation orders in Perris...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
COVID rates still high after LA County moves to ‘medium’ category
One day after Los Angeles County escaped the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, advancing to the “medium” level, the public health director urged residents Friday to maintain precautions against virus spread, saying transmission remains high. The County moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
Santa Clarita Radio
Full Closures Of 210 Freeway In San Fernando Valley For Striping Work
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced an overnight full closure of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley this weekend for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. The overnight 210 Freeway closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug....
