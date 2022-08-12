ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
EVERETT, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Oriana Taylor Peek

Born at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Our dearest Anna blessed our lives in so many ways. We lived in Issaquah when we were so abundantly blessed with our baby girl. At 10 months old, this tiny child joined our family with so much love and joy. She made our...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
EDMONDS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19599 27th Ave NW

Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

VIDEO: Watch our sneak peek video tour of the Des Moines Theater

On Aug. 8, 2022, Partner/General Manager Ben Anderson was generous enough to give us a personal tour of the under-construction Des Moines Theater. Construction work is ongoing on the site, with workers buzzing around like busy bees all over the growing, impressive five-story structure. Anderson told The Waterland Blog that...
DES MOINES, WA
thurstontalk.com

That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties

Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
kitsapdailynews.com

John J. Hanway, Jr.

John Joseph Hanway, Jr., 76, a resident of Bainbridge Island, WA, died in July 2022 from massive heart failure. He was born December 16, 1945, in his mother’s hometown of Concordia, KS. After World War II, he and his family lived in Lincoln, NE before moving to Ames, IA in 1950. He attended Ames Public Schools and graduated from Ames High School in 1964.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
urbnlivn.com

Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden

Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
SEATTLE, WA
irei.com

Crow Holdings, Panattoni to build 4msf project in Seattle

A joint venture between Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni has plans to develop FRED310, a 4 million-square-foot industrial development in Frederickson, Wash., located 40 miles south of Seattle’s central business district and about 15 miles from downtown Tacoma. Construction on the 310-acre development will begin with 2.3 million square...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Shoebox can provide a big step in a child’s life

A shoebox can transform a child’s life. When Veronica Miranda received a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child filled with small gifts and a special letter, that moment was the turning point that led her out of poverty and onto the path of helping others. “I’m here today because one...
POULSBO, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Michael F. Adams

Michael F. Adams passed away in the summer of 2022. He was born in the spring of 1963 to Pat and Harmon Adams of Bainbridge Island. He knew Bainbridge as home his entire life. He was 59 years old. Mike spent most of his childhood at the family home on...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA

