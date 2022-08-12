Read full article on original website
NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
Tether Denies Chinese Commerical Paper Holdings, Plans To Eliminate Short-term Debts By Q4 2022
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether cleared the air on its short-term debts, again. The digital asset company debunked rumors that claimed Tether holds a massive amount of Chinese commercial paper. The statement released today also addressed the threat of such misinformation to the broader crypto industry. CTO Paolo Ardoino stated that...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
Voyager Digital Receives Court Approval To Return $270 Million Worth Of Funds To Its Customers
The US bankruptcy court has granted approval to Voyager Digital to pay back $270 million worth of funds to its customers, WSJ reports. The firm had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July which rendered the customers incapable of accessing their stored funds. Per a report published by Wall Street...
Binance Boss Talks Crypto Adoption And Regulation With President of Central African Republic
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao met with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic. The pair met this week to discuss crypto adoption and crypto regulations among other relevant matters. CAR recently adopted Bitcoin and launched the Sango sidechain project. CZ recently met with the Ivorian president to...
BlackRock And Coinbase Team Up For Institutional Crypto Investment Offering Amid Bear Market
BlackRock will provide institutional investors with exposure to crypto investments. The heavyweight asset manager has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to make this possible. BlackRock’s Aladdin clients will access such facilities through Coinbase prime as announced. CEO of the asset manager, Larry Fink, hinted at the development back in...
Coinbase’s COIN Token Price Soars Past 35% After The Exchange Inks A Deal With Asset Management Firm BlackRock
Coinbase shares have soared past 35% after the exchange announced its newest partnership with asset management firm BlackRock. At press time, Coinbase’s native token is up 17% sitting at $93.18 after touching an ATH of $105 earlier today. Earlier today Coinbase announced its newest partnership with one of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is Reportedly Negotiating to Buy S. Korea’s Bithumb
FTX is reportedly in talks to acquire the South-Korea based Bithumb crypto exchange. The Sam Bankman-Fried-led crypto exchange was reported to be raising funds earlier this week after carrying out a shopping and bailout spree in the last few weeks. The Sam Bankman-Fried crypto exchange FTX is reportedly in talks...
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Eyed $50 Million “Much Wow” Yacht Before 3AC Pulled A Titanic
Three Arrows Capital’s Su Zhu and Kyle Davies wanted to buy a Yacht worth $50 million, per reports. The supposedly all-white luxury boat was to onboard the name “Much Wow”. a nod to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 3AC filed for bankruptcy the same month Much Wow was...
Axie Infinity CEO Transferred AXS Worth $3M to Binance Before the Team Revealed Hack – Report
A digital wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO allegedly moved $3 million worth of AXS to Binance before the announcement of the $600 million exploit on the Ronin Bridge. Crypto Youtuber, Asobs, was the first to spot the significant AXS transaction from the wallet. Sky Mavis’ spokesperson has explained that...
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
Total Stablecoin Supply Down By $35 Billion – Arcane Research
Stablecoin supply dropped by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Arcane Research data showed that the total supply was about $151 billion by Q2 of this year. The figure revealed an 18.8% drop over the last quarter, worth around $35 billion. It’s so far the largest supply drop...
EV maker Faraday Future to raise up to $600 million in funding
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Monday that the electric-vehicle startup will raise up to $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car later this year.
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Accuses Bloomberg Businessweek Hong Kong For Being “Unprofessional.”
CZ has accused Modern Media, an independent licensee of Bloomberg Businessweek Hong Kong of being unprofessional. Zhao has accused the organization of issuing defamatory statements against him and Binance. The CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao is actively suing Modern media, an outlet responsible of Bloomberg...
Bitcoin’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Under Scrutiny by S. Korean Authorities in Connection With Illegal Remittances
South Korean authorities have launched a probe into the Bitcoin ‘Kimchi Premium.’. The investigations cite that the Kimchi Premium was used to make profits that were transferred abroad through illegal remittances. Authorities in South Korea have launched investigations into the famous Bitcoin ‘Kimchi’ premium. According to local...
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
Crypto Hacks Drained Over $1 Billion From DeFi Protocols In 2022 So Far: SlowMist Report
Some seven protocols suffered crypto hacks as of June 30, 2022. These protocols were cross-chain bridges and DeFi projects per SlowMist’s report. Hackers stole north of $1 billion from these security breaches. More than $2.4 billion from hacks and exploits was deposited into the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash.
