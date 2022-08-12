ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
Total Stablecoin Supply Down By $35 Billion – Arcane Research

Stablecoin supply dropped by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Arcane Research data showed that the total supply was about $151 billion by Q2 of this year. The figure revealed an 18.8% drop over the last quarter, worth around $35 billion. It’s so far the largest supply drop...
