POLITICO Playbook: Inside the White House’s plan to sell itself

THE WEEK —Today: The congressional delegation visiting Taiwan is due to depart. … Tuesday: Primaries in Alaska (which also has a special election for House) and Wyoming, which is home to the day’s marquee race: LIZ CHENEY vs. HARRIET HAGEMAN. … Wednesday:RUDY GIULIANI is scheduled to appear before a grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. U.S. retail sales are released for July (experts expect it to show a slowdown in consumer spending).
POLITICO Playbook PM: Georgia becomes the center of the political universe

BREAKING — “Justice Department subpoenas former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann,” by Betsy Woodruff Swan. WHAT’S GOING ON IN GEORGIA — Three big stories up today put Georgia in the spotlight as the Fulton County investigation into DONALD TRUMP’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election heats up, and new information is uncovered about the Trump team’s efforts.
Biden's quiet, tenuous, immigration win

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. President JOE BIDEN and the White House have been trumpeting a series of legislative victories...
POLITICO Playbook: Inside the Mar-a-Lago warrant

WARRANT(ED?) — After a week of speculation, we finally got to see the details of the search warrant that preceded the FBI’s descent on Mar-a-Lago and an accompanying receipt — and the contents are explosive. The DONALD TRUMP investigation encompasses inquiries into potential crimes including obstruction of...
