Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police ask public for help in shooting investigation
Johnson City Police are asking the public for help following a shooting last week at Monarch Apartments that left one injured. According to a report, the JCPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night at around 11:30, where one person was shot in the leg in the hallway of the third floor.
supertalk929.com
TBI investigation use-of-force incident involving 75-year-old man in Kingsport
Local authorities have requested a TBI investigation into a use-of-force incident at the Kingsport Kroger involving a 75-year-old who had a confrontation with a police officer. The Aug. 8th incident began when a disturbance call was made concerning Edris Marrero who the officer said was beating on the windows of...
supertalk929.com
School officials confirm fire victim was 8th grader and member of Union High Marching Bears
A top official at Union Middle School has confirmed that 13-year-old student Josh Azbill was the victim in Sunday’s house fire in Norton that is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. Principal Paul Clendenon said Josh was “the epitome of kindness and empathy toward others.” The social media...
supertalk929.com
Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash
UPDATE: Traffic is back open to one lane in each direction. “HAPPYS UPDATE 8/15/22 AT 2:54PM – Traffic on North Main Street is open, but down to one lane each way as contractors continue to work to remove debris. Expect traffic delays or take alternate routes until further notice.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
supertalk929.com
$10M for Hard Rock Bristol means $704K for localities
The Virginia Lottery reports the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock posted $12 million in adjusted gross revenue for its first month of operation. Consumers played the slots the most with a $10 million take during those weeks while table games at the facility on Gate City Highway saw $1.4 million in wagers.
Comments / 0