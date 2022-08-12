Read full article on original website
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
TBI investigation use-of-force incident involving 75-year-old man in Kingsport
Local authorities have requested a TBI investigation into a use-of-force incident at the Kingsport Kroger involving a 75-year-old who had a confrontation with a police officer. The Aug. 8th incident began when a disturbance call was made concerning Edris Marrero who the officer said was beating on the windows of...
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
Kingsport PD: All cars found in theft rings returned to rightful owners
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) shared an update on a multi-jurisdictional car theft bust on Monday and said all vehicles found during the investigation have been returned. According to a release from the department, multiple Tri-Cities residents reached out to the KPD after learning of the bust in hopes that their […]
JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
State Police: House explosion apparent accident
NORTON – The Virginia State Police says a Norton house explosion that killed a boy and injured two women appears accidental. In a statement released Sunday night, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 13-year-old boy died in the fire that followed the 2:27 a.m. Sunday explosion at the 524 Virginia Ave. NE residence. Two women, ages 43 and 22, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby Norton Community Hospital, she added.
Johnson City Police ask public for help in shooting investigation
Johnson City Police are asking the public for help following a shooting last week at Monarch Apartments that left one injured. According to a report, the JCPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night at around 11:30, where one person was shot in the leg in the hallway of the third floor.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
No Bloomingdale school bus bomb found, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says
BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated on Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement official said. “This afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb,” said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Police investigating Norton house explosion, fire
NORTON, Va. — Norton and Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday explosion and fire that left one dead and two injured in Norton. Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said city dispatchers received the call of a house fire with explosions at 2:27 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived three minutes later to find the 524 Virginia Ave. NE home ablaze.
School officials confirm fire victim was 8th grader and member of Union High Marching Bears
A top official at Union Middle School has confirmed that 13-year-old student Josh Azbill was the victim in Sunday’s house fire in Norton that is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. Principal Paul Clendenon said Josh was “the epitome of kindness and empathy toward others.” The social media...
Second Person Arrested In Connection To 2020 Kingsport Murder
Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.
2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
JCPD: One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: An investigation by the Johnson City Police Department revealed that a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by an Elizabethton woman was traveling west on East Unaka Avenue when she hit another woman who was attempting to cross the road. The woman who was hit by was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with […]
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. Between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long journey that began two years ago after his...
CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
