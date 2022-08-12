Read full article on original website
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Witnesses to the Cedar Street fire in Reading say it happened so fast
READING, Pa. -- Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He tells us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called. "So, I ran out when I had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say
BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residential fire in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
WFMZ-TV Online
Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe
U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person dies in Northampton County motorcycle crash
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek Belvidere Highway and Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was...
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said. Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraiser helps family of Pa. teen who died in wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $13,000. As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $13,400 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Monday.
