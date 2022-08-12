ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say

BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
BERWICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Coopersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Residential fire in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown. It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said. Police tape blocked off a large...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Runaway Upper Mount Bethel teen found safe

U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County teenager who ran away has been found safe and returned to his family, state police said. Jakobi Ward, 15, ran away from his friend's house in Roseto when his parents came to pick him up Sunday morning, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Person dies in Northampton County motorcycle crash

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek Belvidere Highway and Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said.  Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy