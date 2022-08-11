Late-bloomer athlete Dodge carves unique path through cycling world

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: A new beginning marked by vision and hope
The week ahead marks one of my favorite times of the year as most of Kern’s nearly 240,000 public school students return to the classroom after a much-needed summer holiday. After more than two years of disruption due to the pandemic, the first day of school signifies a new beginning filled with optimism. We have learned much throughout this adversity and have emerged a stronger, more cohesive, and better performing education community.
Bakersfield Californian
Collector-Con returns to Mechanics Bank Theater this weekend after 2-year hiatus
Bakersfield Collector-Con returned Saturday after a two-year pause, an event expected to bring thousands of attendees to Mechanics Bank Theater over the weekend. The two-day event is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night
The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday night within city limits. The checkpoint is scheduled to run until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO: 8 arrested, including inmate, after man escapes custody
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested eight individuals in connection with investigation into an inmate’s escape from custody. Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street on Tuesday when he assaulted a transportation deputy, according to a KCSO news release.
