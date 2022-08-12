ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 1

Related
Engadget

Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers

If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
CELL PHONES
CNET

This Android 12 Menu Gives Quick Access to the Settings You Need

Whether you have the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung's potent Galaxy S22 Ultra or another phone that runs Android 12, there's a helpful menu you should take a few minutes to customize. It's called the quick settings menu, and it lets you speedily switch up settings for Bluetooth, alarms, Wi-Fi and Do Not Disturb, among others. All you need to do is swipe down from the top edge of the screen.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
SPY

Get Organized: 25 Home Storage Hacks That Will Instantly Declutter Your Space

Click here to read the full article. Keeping your home nice and organized requires a lot of time-consuming work — or a little proactive planning. But if it’s too late to plan ahead, then clearing clutter suddenly becomes a never-ending task. That’s why we’re always on the search for the best tool storage and home organizers. The best home storage hacks keep your bathroom, kitchen, garage, or living room organized. And when your home is organized and tidy, you might be surprised how much your mood improves. So no more shoes wandering around your bed, tools in your closet or kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
SHOPPING
CNET

Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
ELECTRONICS
Distractify

What Happens When You Factory Reset Your Phone?

There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to do a factory reset on their phone. If your phone is dealing with software issues, a factory reset could truly save the day. If it’s moving slowly, glitching often, or having other serious problems, a factory reset might be an option to consider.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#Hoarders#Cloud Storage#Commuting#Indigo Organizing
CNN

The best travel pillow of 2022

CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
TRAVEL
CNET

This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off

Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25

Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
SHOPPING
domino

IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat

They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA
Digital Trends

Cync Smart Thermostat review: Middle of the pack

“The Cync Thermostat is an easy recommendation for homes already running other Cync products.”. GE makes a wide variety of smart home devices under the Cync umbrella. These offer heaps of functionality, thanks to a powerful smartphone app, and the Cync Smart Thermostat is one of the newest members of the family, bringing smart heating and cooling to your setup.
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Love This On-Sale Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder for a Clutter-Free Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kitchen countertops are worth their weight in gold. From rolling out pie dough to chopping veggies for stir fry, having room to work freely in an area that can often be tight is tricky. It's especially a drag when appliances, paper towel holders, and knife stands can take up so much space. If you're struggling to clear up the clutter, you'll definitely want to grab the Dr. Catch Self-Adhering Paper Towel Holder. Amazon shoppers rave over its effective design — plus, you can get it for up to 42% off right now.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy