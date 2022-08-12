Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.
'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace
A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.
Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.
SB Nation
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product
Luis Diaz has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many saying the Columbian international needs to improve his end product. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his attacker.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘tells Barca stars he could join United’, Cristiano Ronaldo contract latest
MANCHESTER UNITED have received a boost in their hunt for a midfielder. The Red Devils are also said to be closing in on the signing of Adrien Rabiot, with the club's recruitment said to have agreed terms with his mother and agent. Stay up to date with all the latest...
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
Manchester United are considering making a move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, according to a report.
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
A managerial clash, hair pulling, and more misery at Man United: Here's what happened in a thrilling weekend of Premier League action
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed twice as Chelsea and Tottenham saw out a controversial 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14
Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
UEFA・
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
Jamie Vardy Eyed By Man United After Erik Ten Hag Changes His Mind On Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has apparently been isolating himself from his teammates by often eating alone in the club canteen, while he is said to have complained about the high-pressing style of play that Ten Hag wishes to implement.
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest
According to reports from The Athletic and the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo has started to air out his frustrations at Carrington.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
