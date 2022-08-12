Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.

