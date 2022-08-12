ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling

Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
CYCLING
BBC

Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell

The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Doncaster drowning: Jason Walker named as lake death victim

A man who drowned in a South Yorkshire lake has been named by police. Jason Walker, known to his family as Jay, had been seen struggling in the water at Lakeside, Doncaster, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police said the 20-year-old had been visiting the lake with...
ACCIDENTS

